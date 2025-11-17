Call for Split Captaincy Amid Shubman Gill's Rising Pressure

The pressure on India's cricket opener Shubman Gill has reached a climax, says former cricketer Abhinav Mukund, who is advocating for split captaincy after India's Test defeat to South Africa.

Gill missed the second innings due to a neck spasm, leading to India's collapse as South Africa claimed a 30-run victory, their first Test win in India in 15 years.

Mukund argues that Shubman Gill is overburdened, as highlighted by his recent non-stop cricket commitments. He suggests that split captaincy would relieve some of Gill's pressures as Gill continues leading India in Test matches amid this pivotal series.

(With inputs from agencies.)