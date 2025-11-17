Call for Split Captaincy Amid Shubman Gill's Rising Pressure
Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund suggests that the pressure on Shubman Gill has intensified following India's Test defeat to South Africa. With Gill out in the second innings, India faced a stunning collapse. Mukund argues for split captaincy to ease burdens on players like Gill, given his continuous play across formats.
The pressure on India's cricket opener Shubman Gill has reached a climax, says former cricketer Abhinav Mukund, who is advocating for split captaincy after India's Test defeat to South Africa.
Gill missed the second innings due to a neck spasm, leading to India's collapse as South Africa claimed a 30-run victory, their first Test win in India in 15 years.
Mukund argues that Shubman Gill is overburdened, as highlighted by his recent non-stop cricket commitments. He suggests that split captaincy would relieve some of Gill's pressures as Gill continues leading India in Test matches amid this pivotal series.
