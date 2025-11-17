Countdown to WPL 2026: Auction, Venues, and Teams Ready for Action

The venues and fixtures for the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) will be decided a day before the mega auction scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi. This key meeting is set for November 26, as confirmed by a tournament official.

Adjustments may be made as the WPL 2026 looks to start earlier than usual, considering India's role as a co-host for the men's T20 World Cup, followed by the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament might be hosted at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium and Vadodara's Kotambi Stadium, from January 7 to February 3.

Two-time champion Mumbai Indians will defend their title, having won against Delhi Capitals in the latest final. Financial strategies for the auction are in place, with UP Warriorz leading with Rs 14.5 crores, followed by Gujarat Giants, RCB, and others preparing to secure star players like Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy.

(With inputs from agencies.)