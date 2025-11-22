Left Menu

Tragic End for Former Under-16 Football Player in Maharashtra

Sagar Sorati, a former Under-16 football player, was found dead in Palghar's Medhwan jungle, Maharashtra. Sorati, who disappeared after stating he was traveling to Pune, was discovered on November 18. Although suspected as a suicide, the cause of death remains undetermined as investigations continue.

The lifeless body of Sagar Sorati, once a promising Under-16 football player, was discovered hanging from a tree in the Medhwan jungle of Maharashtra's Palghar district, law enforcement officials reported on Saturday.

Inspector Avinash Mandale of Kasa police station disclosed that Sorati's body was uncovered on November 18, leading to the registration of an Accidental Death Report (ADR) as authorities await further insights from the medical examination and ongoing investigation.

Sorati's family revealed that he had been suffering from mental disturbances for some time. He left home on November 15 with plans of participating in a football match in Pune, his family informed the police after losing all contact with him.

With Sorati's brother's wedding impending in 15 days, the family is shattered. Though officials suspect suicide, the definitive cause of Sorati's death remains to be determined pending investigation results.

