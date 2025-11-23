South Africa Steadfast Amid India Test Match

In a gripping day of Test cricket, South Africa demonstrated resilience, reaching 316 for six at tea on day two against India. The visitors held their ground in the second Test match, avoiding any wickets during the morning session.

Senuran Muthusamy and Kyle Verreynne were the heroes of the day, standing firm with scores of 56 and 38 respectively. Their unbeaten partnership of 70 runs bolstered South Africa's position as they resumed at 247 for six.

With brief scores showing South Africa at 316/6 after 111 overs, and contributions from Tristian Stubbs with 49 and Kuldeep Yadav claiming 3/72, the Test match promises to be an enthralling contest.

