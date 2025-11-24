Left Menu

India's Daughters Shine in Historic Blind Women's T20 World Cup Triumph

India's blind women's cricket team made history by winning the inaugural T20 World Cup. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, praised their determination. The team defeated Nepal in the final, showcasing remarkable skill. Adityanath emphasized the victory as a testament to courage, perseverance, and national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 00:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised India's monumental victory in the T20 visually impaired Women's Cricket World Cup on Sunday.

In a social media post, Adityanath affirmed that vision does not hinder victory; determination is the key to triumph. He extended heartfelt congratulations to each team member and commended the nation for this historic achievement.

The Indian team showcased outstanding performance, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final at Sri Lanka's P Sara Oval. Batting first, Nepal managed only 114 for 5, which India chased with ease, closing at 117 for 3 in just 12 overs. This emphatic win highlighted India's dominance, restricting their opponents to a mere boundary.

