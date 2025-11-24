Rugby Conflict: Argentina's Coach Accuses England's Curry of Tunnel Incident

In a heated aftermath of Sunday's rugby match where England triumphed over Argentina 27-23, Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi leveled serious accusations against England flanker Tom Curry. Contepomi claims Curry attacked him in the tunnel following the game, which, he says, reflects Curry's bullying nature.

The confrontation stemmed from a tackle by Curry that injured Argentine Juan Cruz Mallia. Contepomi described the tackle as reckless, leading to a knee injury possibly affecting Mallia's ACL, resulting in a controversial second half where Argentina was left with only 14 players.

Despite the discord, England's coach Steve Borthwick and teammate Henry Slade came to Curry's defense, praising his impeccable character, contrasting the allegations made by Contepomi. As the incident remains under scrutiny, the tension underscores broader concerns about player conduct and sportsmanship.

