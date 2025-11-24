NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups and Mafia in Poker Scheme
Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers coach, faces charges in a major criminal case involving mafia-linked illicit poker games. Alongside other athletes, he's accused of using star power to attract victims and cheat them using tech devices. Billups denies all allegations. The case highlights issues amid rising legal sports betting.
In a dramatic unfolding of events, Chauncey Billups, famed Portland Trail Blazers coach, entered a not guilty plea in a Brooklyn federal court. This comes amid allegations linking him and several others to an elaborate poker scheme allegedly orchestrated by the mafia.
Prosecutors claim the accused employed sophisticated technology and the allure of athletic celebrity to entrap victims, resulting in over $7 million in alleged fraud. Billups, along with former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones and alleged mafia members, face serious charges including fraud and money laundering conspiracy.
The indictment signals a deeper probe into bet rigging by athletes, a concern exacerbated by the burgeoning legal sports betting industry in the U.S. Recently, charges were unveiled against more athletes, underscoring the breadth of the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unmasking the Cyber-Fraud Network: Indian Trafficking Ring Busted
Government Tightens Laws to Curb IMEI Tampering and Telecom Fraud in India
Former Georgian PM Ivanishvili's Legal Victory in Credit Suisse Fraud Case
Mumbai Flats Restored to Aid Victims in Choksi Fraud Case
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Pension Fraud