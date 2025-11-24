NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups and Mafia in Poker Scheme

In a dramatic unfolding of events, Chauncey Billups, famed Portland Trail Blazers coach, entered a not guilty plea in a Brooklyn federal court. This comes amid allegations linking him and several others to an elaborate poker scheme allegedly orchestrated by the mafia.

Prosecutors claim the accused employed sophisticated technology and the allure of athletic celebrity to entrap victims, resulting in over $7 million in alleged fraud. Billups, along with former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones and alleged mafia members, face serious charges including fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The indictment signals a deeper probe into bet rigging by athletes, a concern exacerbated by the burgeoning legal sports betting industry in the U.S. Recently, charges were unveiled against more athletes, underscoring the breadth of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)