NBA Scandal: Chauncey Billups and Mafia in Poker Scheme

Chauncey Billups, Portland Trail Blazers coach, faces charges in a major criminal case involving mafia-linked illicit poker games. Alongside other athletes, he's accused of using star power to attract victims and cheat them using tech devices. Billups denies all allegations. The case highlights issues amid rising legal sports betting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:57 IST
In a dramatic unfolding of events, Chauncey Billups, famed Portland Trail Blazers coach, entered a not guilty plea in a Brooklyn federal court. This comes amid allegations linking him and several others to an elaborate poker scheme allegedly orchestrated by the mafia.

Prosecutors claim the accused employed sophisticated technology and the allure of athletic celebrity to entrap victims, resulting in over $7 million in alleged fraud. Billups, along with former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones and alleged mafia members, face serious charges including fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The indictment signals a deeper probe into bet rigging by athletes, a concern exacerbated by the burgeoning legal sports betting industry in the U.S. Recently, charges were unveiled against more athletes, underscoring the breadth of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

