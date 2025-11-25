Cricket Rivals India and Pakistan to Renew T20 Feud in 2026 World Cup
India and Pakistan will face off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 15, 2026, in Colombo. This encounter follows India's recent triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The tournament, spanning from February 7 to March 8, will feature 20 teams, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
In a widely anticipated showdown, cricket powerhouses India and Pakistan will meet in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 15, 2026, in Colombo. The clash, part of the tournament unveiled by the International Cricket Council in Mumbai, reignites their storied rivalry after India's previous wins in the Asia Cup.
The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, spans from February 7 to March 8 and features 20 teams. India will launch their campaign against the USA in Mumbai, following with games in Delhi and Ahmedabad before the high-stakes match with Pakistan.
As the hosts, India aims to advance beyond the group stage into the Super Eight round, with potential matches in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The tournament's format remains unchanged, promising intense competition as the top teams battle for finals spots, possibly influencing the final's location depending on Pakistan's progress.
