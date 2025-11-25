Left Menu

Cricket Rivals India and Pakistan to Renew T20 Feud in 2026 World Cup

India and Pakistan will face off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 15, 2026, in Colombo. This encounter follows India's recent triumph over Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The tournament, spanning from February 7 to March 8, will feature 20 teams, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 10:35 IST
Cricket Rivals India and Pakistan to Renew T20 Feud in 2026 World Cup
India and Pakistan in action. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a widely anticipated showdown, cricket powerhouses India and Pakistan will meet in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 15, 2026, in Colombo. The clash, part of the tournament unveiled by the International Cricket Council in Mumbai, reignites their storied rivalry after India's previous wins in the Asia Cup.

The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, spans from February 7 to March 8 and features 20 teams. India will launch their campaign against the USA in Mumbai, following with games in Delhi and Ahmedabad before the high-stakes match with Pakistan.

As the hosts, India aims to advance beyond the group stage into the Super Eight round, with potential matches in Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The tournament's format remains unchanged, promising intense competition as the top teams battle for finals spots, possibly influencing the final's location depending on Pakistan's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crystal Crop's Leadership Evolution: A Generational Shift

Crystal Crop's Leadership Evolution: A Generational Shift

 India
2
Will Bazball Weather the Australian Storm?

Will Bazball Weather the Australian Storm?

 Global
3
South Korea's Strategic US Investment: Tariff Deal Set in Motion

South Korea's Strategic US Investment: Tariff Deal Set in Motion

 Global
4
Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

Honoring Heroism: Remembering Major Parameswaran's Ultimate Sacrifice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025