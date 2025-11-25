Ronaldo Cleared for World Cup: FIFA Lifts Ban

In a significant development for Portuguese football, captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be available for the opening matches of next year's World Cup. FIFA announced the suspension of the remaining two matches of his ban, resulting from a red card incident.

Ronaldo had been sent off during Portugal's qualifier against Ireland, resulting in a three-match ban. Nevertheless, after his team's decisive 9-1 victory over Armenia secured World Cup qualification, FIFA opted to suspend the latter part of the ban, remarking on the player's spotless disciplinary record since.

In their statement, FIFA emphasized the conditions of Ronaldo's probation. Should the star commit a similar infraction within the specified period, the suspension will be reinstated, requiring him to serve the punishment at the next official Portuguese matches.

