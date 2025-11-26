Kevin Medina's Resilient Return After On-field Concussion Scare

In a dramatic Champions League clash, Qarabag defender Kevin Medina experienced a harrowing moment when a forceful shot from Napoli's Scott McTominay knocked him to the ground.

The incident occurred in the 51st minute, leaving the Colombian player motionless for several seconds. Medical staff rushed to his aid, preparing a golf cart to assist him off the field. Despite the severity of the hit, Medina was determined to continue playing, subsequently passing a concussion evaluation.

However, Medina's condition remained concerning, ultimately leading to his substitution just 10 minutes later due to persistent shakiness and the need for further medical assessment.

