Kevin Medina's Resilient Return After On-field Concussion Scare
Qarabag defender Kevin Medina suffered a concussion scare after being hit in the face by a powerful shot during a Champions League match against Napoli. Though initially motionless, Medina insisted on continuing after a medical check, but eventually had to be substituted as he appeared unsteady.
In a dramatic Champions League clash, Qarabag defender Kevin Medina experienced a harrowing moment when a forceful shot from Napoli's Scott McTominay knocked him to the ground.
The incident occurred in the 51st minute, leaving the Colombian player motionless for several seconds. Medical staff rushed to his aid, preparing a golf cart to assist him off the field. Despite the severity of the hit, Medina was determined to continue playing, subsequently passing a concussion evaluation.
However, Medina's condition remained concerning, ultimately leading to his substitution just 10 minutes later due to persistent shakiness and the need for further medical assessment.
