Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the 2025 State Games Athletics for special athletes in Jaipur. The event was organized by AWWA and Special Olympics Bharat, featuring 247 athletes. It included a medical camp, traditional dance, and athletes will proceed to national games in Delhi.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, officially opened the 2025 State Games Athletics for special athletes at Jaipur Military Station this Wednesday.
The event, orchestrated by the South Western Command's Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) and Special Olympics Bharat's Rajasthan Chapter, drew special athletes alongside NCC cadets from 20 districts.
The vibrant championship featured a colorful parade, traditional Rajasthani dance performances, and a rigorous medical assessment camp. Athletes are now set to advance to the National Special Olympics Bharat Games in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement