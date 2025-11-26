Empowering Special Athletes: Rajasthan's State Games Kick Off

Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, officially opened the 2025 State Games Athletics for special athletes at Jaipur Military Station this Wednesday.

The event, orchestrated by the South Western Command's Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) and Special Olympics Bharat's Rajasthan Chapter, drew special athletes alongside NCC cadets from 20 districts.

The vibrant championship featured a colorful parade, traditional Rajasthani dance performances, and a rigorous medical assessment camp. Athletes are now set to advance to the National Special Olympics Bharat Games in Delhi.

