Vitinha's Hat-Trick Seals Thrilling PSG Victory Over Tottenham

Paris St Germain showcased resilience, coming from behind twice to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 in the Champions League. Vitinha's hat-trick was instrumental in PSG's win. Despite defensive issues and playing with 10 men after Lucas Hernandez’s red card, PSG secured their position in the league standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 04:03 IST
Paris St Germain demonstrated remarkable tenacity as they repeatedly fought back to secure a 5-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling Champions League encounter. Vitinha's exceptional performance, marked by a hat-trick, propelled PSG to overturn a challenging match from the start.

Despite vulnerabilities at the back that saw them concede twice, the team showed improved control and efficiency, capitalizing on Tottenham's defensive lapses. Goals from Vitinha, Pacho, and Fabian Ruiz turned the tide in favor of the home side, maintaining PSG's strong standing in the league phase.

In a match marred by a late red card for Lucas Hernandez, PSG held on to their lead, while Tottenham, positioned at 16th, look to regroup. Marquinhos celebrated his 500th club appearance, crediting the team's unwavering spirit and mindset for the victory.

