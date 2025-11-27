Left Menu

India Wins Bid to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India has secured the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, a significant achievement marking the country's commitment to sports. This victory elevates India's global sporting stature and is celebrated as a national milestone under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

India is set to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, a triumph that has filled the nation with pride. This successful bid showcases India's dedication to sports and enhances its global image, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailed the achievement as a significant milestone in India's sporting journey. 'It is a moment of immense pride for every citizen,' Naidu declared, emphasizing the nation's commitment to excellence under Modi's leadership.

Prime Minister Modi expressed delight over India's victory, congratulating the citizens and the sporting community for their role in bolstering the country's international sports profile. He noted the games would be celebrated with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', highlighting India's enthusiasm for the event.

