Ahmedabad Poised as Hub for 2030 Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad has been officially granted the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, heralding the return of the multi-sport event to India after a 20-year hiatus. Vadodara, a neighboring city, is under consideration to host cricket matches, providing additional venues within a reasonable distance.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) aims to deliver a compact and technology-driven event, as highlighted in the presentation made to the Commonwealth Sport general assembly in Glasgow. The presentation was lauded by all 74 members, resulting in unanimous support for India's proposal.

No final decisions have been made yet regarding venues, but preparations are underway with a focus on sustainability and technological advancement. The inclusion of sports in the event program will evolve, with discussions expected to introduce new disciplines like yoga or kabaddi.