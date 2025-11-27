Bayern Aims to Bounce Back: Bundesliga Showdown Against St Pauli

German champions Bayern Munich are determined to regain their momentum as they face St Pauli on Saturday, following a jarring first defeat of the season earlier this week. The Bavarians, who have maintained a six-point cushion at the summit of the Bundesliga, are eager to prove their resilience after a recent slip.

Their unbeaten streak of 18 matches across all competitions was halted by a 3-1 loss against Arsenal in London during the Champions League. Despite this setback, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany remains confident in the team's ability to quickly reestablish dominance, noting the squad's eagerness to rectify their course.

Currently topping the Bundesliga table with 31 points, Bayern is poised to set a record 44 consecutive matchdays at the top, irrespective of Saturday's outcome. On the other hand, St Pauli has been struggling, with a streak of eight league defeats. However, they enter the match with the advantage of low expectations and a focus on strengthening their defense against a formidable opponent.