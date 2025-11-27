Liverpool's Crisis Deepens: Can Arne Slot Weather the Storm?

Arne Slot, Liverpool's coach, acknowledges the growing pressure as the club endures an alarming losing streak, highlighted by a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Liverpool, the defending Premier League champions, has lost nine of its last 12 matches across all competitions, placing immense pressure on Slot's position.

Despite significant financial investments in star players during the offseason, the team's title defense is faltering, sitting 12th in the standings, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

