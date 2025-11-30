Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: India Triumphs Over South Africa in ODI Clash

In a high-stakes ODI match at Ranchi, India edged past South Africa with an impressive total of 349 runs, thanks to stellar performances by Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. South Africa fought hard but fell short with 332 runs as Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional bowling spearheaded India's defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-11-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 22:09 IST
In a gripping showdown at Ranchi, the ODI clash between India and South Africa concluded with India's narrow victory. The home team's strong batting line-up propelled them to a total of 349 runs in their 50 overs, starring standout performances from Virat Kohli, who scored an impressive 135, and KL Rahul.

Despite South Africa's determined response, with Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen mounting a spirited performance, they fell short by 17 runs. Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets played a pivotal role in stemming South Africa's chase.

The match, marked by India's strategic prowess and South Africa's resilient fightback, highlights the fierce competition in international cricket, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

