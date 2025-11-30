Thrilling Victory: India Triumphs Over South Africa in ODI Clash

In a gripping showdown at Ranchi, the ODI clash between India and South Africa concluded with India's narrow victory. The home team's strong batting line-up propelled them to a total of 349 runs in their 50 overs, starring standout performances from Virat Kohli, who scored an impressive 135, and KL Rahul.

Despite South Africa's determined response, with Quinton de Kock and Marco Jansen mounting a spirited performance, they fell short by 17 runs. Kuldeep Yadav's four wickets played a pivotal role in stemming South Africa's chase.

The match, marked by India's strategic prowess and South Africa's resilient fightback, highlights the fierce competition in international cricket, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)