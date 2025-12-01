Verstappen's Strategic Masterclass Stuns McLaren at Qatar GP
Max Verstappen showcased strategic prowess at the Qatar Grand Prix, capitalizing on McLaren's missteps to win. Starting third, he moved up swiftly as McLaren faltered with poor pitstop timing. This victory narrows his championship gap to 12 points from leader Lando Norris, with one race left.
Max Verstappen demonstrated his tactical acumen at the Qatar Grand Prix, effortlessly capitalizing on McLaren's strategic blunders to clinch victory. The Red Bull driver, starting third, outmaneuvered his rivals as McLaren faced another pitstop debacle.
In what was described as a 'strategy horror show' by observers, Verstappen leapt into action, overtaking Lando Norris at the start and capitalizing on a well-timed pitstop. McLaren's decision to delay pitstops proved costly, leaving Oscar Piastri and Norris trailing behind.
This triumphant win sees Verstappen closing in on the championship lead, now just 12 points adrift of Norris, with one race to go. Red Bull's calculated pitstop planning, led by strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz, was key to their success.
