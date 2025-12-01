Left Menu

Verstappen's Strategic Masterclass Stuns McLaren at Qatar GP

Max Verstappen showcased strategic prowess at the Qatar Grand Prix, capitalizing on McLaren's missteps to win. Starting third, he moved up swiftly as McLaren faltered with poor pitstop timing. This victory narrows his championship gap to 12 points from leader Lando Norris, with one race left.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 01:56 IST
Verstappen's Strategic Masterclass Stuns McLaren at Qatar GP
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen demonstrated his tactical acumen at the Qatar Grand Prix, effortlessly capitalizing on McLaren's strategic blunders to clinch victory. The Red Bull driver, starting third, outmaneuvered his rivals as McLaren faced another pitstop debacle.

In what was described as a 'strategy horror show' by observers, Verstappen leapt into action, overtaking Lando Norris at the start and capitalizing on a well-timed pitstop. McLaren's decision to delay pitstops proved costly, leaving Oscar Piastri and Norris trailing behind.

This triumphant win sees Verstappen closing in on the championship lead, now just 12 points adrift of Norris, with one race to go. Red Bull's calculated pitstop planning, led by strategy engineer Hannah Schmitz, was key to their success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Force Strengthens Safeguards for Women Officers

Odisha Police Force Strengthens Safeguards for Women Officers

 India
2

True Legacy: India's Pioneer in Succession Planning

 India
3
Khaleda Zia in Critical Condition: Nation Holds Breath

Khaleda Zia in Critical Condition: Nation Holds Breath

 Bangladesh
4
SC asks department of telecom to ensure that telecos don't provide multiple SIM cards to one user which may be used in cyber crimes.

SC asks department of telecom to ensure that telecos don't provide multiple ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025