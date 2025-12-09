New Talent Emerges in Indian Women's Cricket: Kamalini and Vaishnavi's Big Break
Gunalan Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma have been called up to the Indian women's cricket team for a T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series will take place in December across two locations in India. Kamalini and Vaishnavi replace Radha Yadav and Uma Chhetri in the squad.
In a significant development for Indian women's cricket, Gunalan Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma received their first national call-ups for the forthcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The matches are set for December 21-30, with Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram as hosts.
The selection marks a milestone for Kamalini, a promising 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from the Mumbai Indians and 19-year-old Vaishnavi Sharma, adding fresh energy to an experienced squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur.
This series precedes the Women's Premier League kicking off in January. Squad updates follow the postponed India-Bangladesh series, as India and Sri Lanka last faced off in T20I during the 2024 World Cup.
