Left Menu

New Talent Emerges in Indian Women's Cricket: Kamalini and Vaishnavi's Big Break

Gunalan Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma have been called up to the Indian women's cricket team for a T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series will take place in December across two locations in India. Kamalini and Vaishnavi replace Radha Yadav and Uma Chhetri in the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:08 IST
New Talent Emerges in Indian Women's Cricket: Kamalini and Vaishnavi's Big Break
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Indian women's cricket, Gunalan Kamalini and Vaishnavi Sharma received their first national call-ups for the forthcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. The matches are set for December 21-30, with Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram as hosts.

The selection marks a milestone for Kamalini, a promising 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from the Mumbai Indians and 19-year-old Vaishnavi Sharma, adding fresh energy to an experienced squad led by Harmanpreet Kaur.

This series precedes the Women's Premier League kicking off in January. Squad updates follow the postponed India-Bangladesh series, as India and Sri Lanka last faced off in T20I during the 2024 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025