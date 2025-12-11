Left Menu

Alonso Under Pressure: Real Madrid's Form Slump

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is under intense scrutiny following a poor run of form that sees his team trailing Barcelona by four points. Internal discord, injuries, and key matches looming ahead contribute to the mounting pressure. Sunday's game against Alaves is crucial in determining Alonso's immediate future.

Updated: 11-12-2025 21:21 IST
As Real Madrid heads into a critical LaLiga encounter with Alaves, all eyes are on manager Xabi Alonso, who is grappling with mounting pressure after the team's dip in performances. After a promising start, Real has managed only two wins in their last eight matches, leaving them second in the league, four points behind arch-rivals Barcelona.

Alonso, who brought optimism to the Bernabeu after a successful spell with Bayer Leverkusen, faces early calls for a turnaround in December. The team's recent 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo and a home defeat by Manchester City in the Champions League have intensified scrutiny from fans and media alike.

Injuries exacerbate the situation, with significant players like Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Kylian Mbappe uncertain for the upcoming clash. Meanwhile, the internal unrest involving stars like Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr. looms over Alonso's leadership. The weekend could prove pivotal as Real Madrid seeks to close the gap with Barcelona.

