Manipal Marathon 2026: Running Towards a Greener Tomorrow

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is gearing up for its 8th edition of the Manipal Marathon, expected to attract over 20,000 runners, including more than 100 international athletes, with a total prize sum surpassing Rs. 25 lakhs.

The event on February 8, 2026, will happen at KMC Greens, Manipal, and will feature five race categories: the 42K Full Marathon, 21K Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 3K Fun Run. More than just a sports event, it underscores a commitment to environmental responsibility, anchored on the theme 'Miles for a Greener Tomorrow.'

With participants from across India and globally, the marathon highlights MAHE's initiatives in sustainability, making it a symbol of unity in sport, health, and community well-being. Registration is now open for runners and enthusiasts eager to join one of India's premier student-led marathon events.

(With inputs from agencies.)