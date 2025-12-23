Left Menu

Manipal Marathon 2026: Running Towards a Greener Tomorrow

The 8th Manipal Marathon is hosting over 20,000 runners, including 100+ international athletes, with a prize pool over Rs. 25 lakhs. Featuring five race categories, the event emphasizes environmental responsibility and community well-being under the theme 'Miles for a Greener Tomorrow.'

Updated: 23-12-2025 16:28 IST
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is gearing up for its 8th edition of the Manipal Marathon, expected to attract over 20,000 runners, including more than 100 international athletes, with a total prize sum surpassing Rs. 25 lakhs.

The event on February 8, 2026, will happen at KMC Greens, Manipal, and will feature five race categories: the 42K Full Marathon, 21K Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 3K Fun Run. More than just a sports event, it underscores a commitment to environmental responsibility, anchored on the theme 'Miles for a Greener Tomorrow.'

With participants from across India and globally, the marathon highlights MAHE's initiatives in sustainability, making it a symbol of unity in sport, health, and community well-being. Registration is now open for runners and enthusiasts eager to join one of India's premier student-led marathon events.

