Shreyas Iyer Leads Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy as Shardul Thakur Exits

Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai in the remaining Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 fixtures, as Shardul Thakur withdraws due to injury. Iyer, recovered from a spleen injury, awaits clearance for the New Zealand ODIs. Mumbai eyes knockout-stage with Iyer's leadership amid Group C competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:41 IST
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial development, Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the captain of the Mumbai team for the rest of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 league matches, stepping in after all-rounder Shardul Thakur was forced to exit the competition due to an injury, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Mumbai, competing in Group C, is set to clash with Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and will conclude the league stage against Punjab on January 8, with both encounters scheduled in Jaipur. Currently tied with Punjab at 16 points, Mumbai sits second in their group, with both teams registering four wins and one loss.

The 31-year-old Iyer, out of action since October following a spleen injury during an ODI against Australia, has made significant recovery strides. He is part of the ODI squad against New Zealand commencing January 11, pending clearance from the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. His captaincy is expected to reinforce Mumbai's quest for a knockout berth, although his availability will be re-evaluated should he receive the green light for the NZ series. The Mumbai Cricket Association remains optimistic about Iyer's leadership potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

