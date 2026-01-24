Delhi Capitals Face RCB in Women's Premier League Showdown

In an exciting Women's Premier League matchup on Saturday, Delhi Capitals, captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, opted to field after winning the toss against the leading team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Capitals made strategic changes, incorporating Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani for Lucy Hamilton and the injured Deeya Yadav. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru included Arundhati Reddy in place of Prema Rawat.

With prominent players such as Smriti Mandhana and Lizelle Lee in the spotlight, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter for cricket enthusiasts.