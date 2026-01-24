Delhi Capitals Face RCB in Women's Premier League Showdown
Delhi Capitals, led by Jemimah Rodrigues, chose to field first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a Women's Premier League match. Changes include Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani for Delhi and Arundhati Reddy for RCB. Key players like Smriti Mandhana and Lizelle Lee highlighted the lineup.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In an exciting Women's Premier League matchup on Saturday, Delhi Capitals, captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, opted to field after winning the toss against the leading team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The Capitals made strategic changes, incorporating Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani for Lucy Hamilton and the injured Deeya Yadav. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru included Arundhati Reddy in place of Prema Rawat.
With prominent players such as Smriti Mandhana and Lizelle Lee in the spotlight, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter for cricket enthusiasts.
ALSO READ
India Stands Firm on Cricket Ties with Pakistan: No Matches Without Government Nod
Indian Women's Cricket Team Gears Up for Historic Perth Test Against Australia
India's Cricket Squad Revelation: Rising Stars and Strategic Moves
Steve Waugh points out positives and "potential danger" of T20s on modern cricket
Turbulent Cricket Politics: Bangladesh vs. ICC Over T20 World Cup Venue