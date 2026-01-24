Left Menu

Chennai Singams Triumph Despite Manjrekar's Bowling Heroics

Chennai Singams defeated Srinagar Ke Veer by four wickets in the Indian Street Premier League. Despite a strong bowling performance by Minad Manjrekar, Chennai chased a target of 43, finishing at 50 for six. Srinagar was restricted to 42 in their innings. Jagannath Sarkar's crucial runs ensured Chennai's victory.

Surat | Updated: 24-01-2026 22:20 IST

  India

The Chennai Singams emerged victorious against Srinagar Ke Veer by four wickets in a low-scoring face-off at the Indian Street Premier League on Saturday.

Srinagar, after opting to bat, faltered under the bowling pressure and could only post 42 runs in their 10 overs, as Sunil Kumar, Anurag Sarshar, and Ankur Singh dominated with the ball.

Chennai's chase wavered with Minad Manjrekar's remarkable spell of 3/3, yet Jagannath Sarkar's valuable 16 runs ensured they crossed the target with 50 for six in 5.5 overs.

