Intense Showdowns and Triumphs: Highlights from Day Eight at the Australian Open

Day eight of the Australian Open showcased intense matches with Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz securing spots in the quarter-finals. Aryna Sabalenka and Iva Jovic also advanced with impressive performances, marking significant achievements in the tournament's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 12:42 IST
Day eight of the Australian Open delivered thrilling tennis matches featuring remarkable performances from the top players. American Coco Gauff overcame Czech Karolina Muchova in a gripping bout, resulting in a dramatic 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

World number one, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, defeated American Tommy Paul, marking his 14th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance before age 23, a record-breaking feat in the Open Era. Concurrently, Aryna Sabalenka's victory over Victoria Mboko extended her tiebreak record.

In other key matches, Iva Jovic achieved a significant milestone, becoming the youngest woman since Venus Williams in 1998 to reach the quarters without dropping a set. These high-stakes matches captivated audiences and set the stage for more exciting rounds ahead.

