Intense Showdowns and Triumphs: Highlights from Day Eight at the Australian Open

Day eight of the Australian Open delivered thrilling tennis matches featuring remarkable performances from the top players. American Coco Gauff overcame Czech Karolina Muchova in a gripping bout, resulting in a dramatic 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory to secure her place in the quarter-finals.

World number one, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, defeated American Tommy Paul, marking his 14th Grand Slam quarter-final appearance before age 23, a record-breaking feat in the Open Era. Concurrently, Aryna Sabalenka's victory over Victoria Mboko extended her tiebreak record.

In other key matches, Iva Jovic achieved a significant milestone, becoming the youngest woman since Venus Williams in 1998 to reach the quarters without dropping a set. These high-stakes matches captivated audiences and set the stage for more exciting rounds ahead.

