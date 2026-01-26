Rayo Vallecano's Tribute Postponed Amid Train Tragedy

In a sensitive move, Rayo Vallecano postponed its tribute to player Pathé Ciss, citing respect for the victims of the recent train crashes in Spain. The club faced criticism for not acknowledging Ciss's role in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations victory.

Ciss, whose contributions were pivotal in Senegal's run to clinch the trophy, reportedly retweeted a fan's disappointment over the club's decision. Rayo Vallecano defended its choice, emphasizing the somber timing of the tribute initially planned before the team's 3-1 defeat to Osasuna.

The club announced that it would honor Ciss during an upcoming home match against Oviedo. Meanwhile, other clubs like Villarreal have proceeded with their tributes, as seen with Senegalese midfielder Pape Gueye showcasing his Africa Cup victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)