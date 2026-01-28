Left Menu

Rybakina Outshines Swiatek to Book Australian Open Semi-Final Spot

Elena Rybakina secured a semi-final spot at the Australian Open, defeating Iga Swiatek with a commanding second set. The Kazakh player will face Jessica Pegula for a place in the final. Rybakina's aggressive play and improved serve were pivotal in overcoming Swiatek's challenge on Rod Laver Arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:22 IST
In a powerful display at Melbourne Park, fifth seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals by beating six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets. The match concluded with scores of 7-5, 6-1, showcasing Rybakina's remarkable authority on the court.

Rybakina delivered 11 aces and 26 winners, effectively neutralizing Swiatek's attempts at a comeback. "Really pleased with the win," Rybakina expressed, noting the effectiveness of her strategy and adaptation under pressure against an opponent she knows well.

Swiatek's initial advantage quickly dissolved as Rybakina capitalized on her errors, particularly in the second set. Despite Swiatek's efforts to adjust her serve, Rybakina's unrelenting aggression secured her progression to face Jessica Pegula in the next round.

