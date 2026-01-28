Rybakina Outshines Swiatek to Book Australian Open Semi-Final Spot

In a powerful display at Melbourne Park, fifth seed Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals by beating six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets. The match concluded with scores of 7-5, 6-1, showcasing Rybakina's remarkable authority on the court.

Rybakina delivered 11 aces and 26 winners, effectively neutralizing Swiatek's attempts at a comeback. "Really pleased with the win," Rybakina expressed, noting the effectiveness of her strategy and adaptation under pressure against an opponent she knows well.

Swiatek's initial advantage quickly dissolved as Rybakina capitalized on her errors, particularly in the second set. Despite Swiatek's efforts to adjust her serve, Rybakina's unrelenting aggression secured her progression to face Jessica Pegula in the next round.