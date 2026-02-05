Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Soraya Aghaei Makes History in IOC

Soraya Aghaei, a former Iranian Olympian, was elected as the first female IOC member from Iran, marking a historic moment. Her appointment opens discussions on Iran's treatment of women in sports. She joins during the first female-led IOC presidency, underscoring the organization's increasing gender diversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:23 IST
In a historic move, Soraya Aghaei has become the first Iranian female member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), elected by a decisive 95-2 vote. Her election marks a critical point of scrutiny regarding Iran's stances on women in sports.

Aghaei, who competed in badminton for Iran at the Tokyo Olympics, is now the youngest representative in the IOC's 132-year history. Her appointment brings crucial attention to Iran's strict policies preventing female athletes from participating in certain sports due to religious dress codes.

With the IOC now having 45% female members, led by President Kirsty Coventry, Aghaei's election shines a spotlight on Iran's gender policies. Her journey from Olympian to decision-maker highlights the evolving landscape for women in global sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

