Uttarakhand Secures Dominant Lead in Ranji Trophy Quarters

Uttarakhand gained a crucial first-innings lead over Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Openers Avneesh Sudha, along with Kunal Chandela and Jagadeesha Suchith, scored significant half-centuries, pushing Uttarakhand to 282 for 5. The team aims to widen their advantage further, challenging a struggling Jharkhand bowling lineup.

Updated: 07-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 17:31 IST
Uttarakhand has taken a commanding first-innings lead against Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, and Jagadeesha Suchith played pivotal innings, with each scoring essential half-centuries to help their team reach 282 for 5 on Saturday.

Resuming at four without loss, Uttarakhand's openers displayed restraint and tactics reminiscent of classic cricket strategy. Sudha's patient 64 off 120 balls, combined with Chandela's 68 from 112 deliveries, formed the backbone of the innings and built a substantial 99-run partnership.

Following the departure of the established batsmen, Jagadeesha Suchith and Saurabh Rawat anchored the innings, ensuring a 47-run lead with five wickets remaining. Uttarakhand plans to press their advantage on day three, putting more pressure on the seemingly toothless Jharkhand bowling attack.

