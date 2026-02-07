Auqib Nabi's Fierce Spell Shakes Madhya Pradesh in Ranji Trophy Clash

Jammu & Kashmir's cricket team was propelled to a first-innings lead by a remarkable performance from pacer Auqib Nabi, who took seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals on Saturday.

The match, held at a crucial juncture, saw Nabi single-handedly dismantling the former champions, limiting them to 152 runs. His efforts granted J&K a slim 42-run advantage, despite their subsequent struggles in the second innings.

Despite his heroics, J&K ended day two at a perilous 84 for 5 in the second innings, offering Madhya Pradesh a glimmer of hope for a comeback victory as the match progresses.

