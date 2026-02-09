Left Menu

Zimbabwe Dominates Oman in T20 World Cup Opener

Zimbabwe commenced their T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding performance, defeating Oman by eight wickets in Colombo. Captain Sikandar Raza praised the team's strategic execution, despite minor setbacks. Oman's low score of 103, due to lackluster batting, eased Zimbabwe's successful chase led by Brian Bennett's unbeaten 48.

09-02-2026
Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Zimbabwe's cricket team kicked off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a resounding eight-wicket victory over Oman on Monday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Captain Sikandar Raza lauded the precise execution of their strategies amid minor challenges, acknowledging the nerves typical of a World Cup opener.

The Zimbabwean side skilfully chased Oman's modest 104-run target, thanks to opener Brian Bennett's unbeaten 48-run innings. Brendan Taylor contributed 31 runs before retiring hurt, sealing the win with a boundary. Raza expressed satisfaction with the team's efforts, noting that their plans were executed despite occasional lapses.

On the other hand, Oman captain Jatinder Singh admitted their batting unit underperformed, managing only 103 runs. He emphasized the need for a competitive score of 160-170 runs to support their bowling attack effectively. Zimbabwe's clinical performance set a strong tone for their World Cup journey.

