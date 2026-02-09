Anantha Padmanabhan: From Bowler to Elite Umpire in 40-Year Journey

Anantha Padmanabhan has gracefully transitioned from being a skilled bowler to a respected umpire, marking a journey that spans four decades. Known for his dedication, the 57-year-old made his ICC umpiring debut recently, underscoring a lifelong commitment to cricket.

Padmanabhan's journey is deeply rooted in hard work and resilience. A former first-class leg-spinner from Kerala, he played 105 matches in the Ranji Trophy before taking on the role of an umpire. His ICC panel promotion highlights the robust umpiring infrastructure in India, bolstered by the BCCI's extensive support.

The challenges of umpiring, such as standing long hours in the sun, are met with the same perseverance that guided his bowling career. Padmanabhan's experience emphasizes the importance of patience and adaptation, qualities that continue to influence his approach, making him a role model for aspiring umpires.

