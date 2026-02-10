Young Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026

Chennai witnessed an impressive display of young talent as paddlers Tanishka Kalbhairav and Naisha Rewaskar advanced in the women's singles at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026.

The event, hosted at Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, is a key platform for upcoming stars and sees substantial participation.

In the men's singles, India's Umesh Kumar alongside wild card entrants made notable progress, highlighting the competitive spirit and skill emerging from these qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)