Young Stars Shine at WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026
Young paddlers Tanishka Kalbhairav and Naisha Rewaskar impress with victories in the women's singles at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026. Advancing to the final qualifying round, the tournament showcases emerging table tennis talent. In men's singles, Umesh Kumar and others also make significant strides.
Chennai witnessed an impressive display of young talent as paddlers Tanishka Kalbhairav and Naisha Rewaskar advanced in the women's singles at the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026.
The event, hosted at Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, is a key platform for upcoming stars and sees substantial participation.
In the men's singles, India's Umesh Kumar alongside wild card entrants made notable progress, highlighting the competitive spirit and skill emerging from these qualifiers.
