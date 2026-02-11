Thrilling T20 Clash: South Africa vs Afghanistan in World Cup Group D

In a key matchup in the T20 World Cup Group D, South Africa faced Afghanistan in a thrilling display of cricket on Wednesday. South African batsmen Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton delivered impressive performances, scoring 59 and 61 respectively.

Despite Afghanistan's best bowling attempts, led by Rashid Khan with two crucial wickets, South Africa managed to put up a substantial total. Their innings closed at 187 for six within the 20 overs.

The fall of wickets began with Aiden Markram at 12, but subsequent partnerships steadied the innings to reach their commanding total. The tension on the field was palpable as both sides vied for dominance in this cricketing spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)