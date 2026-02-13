UAE's Thrilling Victory in T20 World Cup Clash

Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan delivered sensational performances under high pressure as UAE clinched a thrilling five-wicket victory over Canada in the Group D T20 World Cup match on Friday. Sharma hit an impressive 74 not out, while Khan added a crucial 51, both helping UAE reach the target with two balls remaining.

The UAE pace attack was spearheaded by Junaid Siddique, who took a maiden five-wicket haul, restricting Canada to 150/7. Harsh Thaker's half-century and Navneet Dhaliwal's swift 34 gave Canada a fighting score in their innings.

Despite regular breakthroughs from Canada's Bin Zafar, who claimed 3/14, UAE successfully chased down the target. Sharma's steady performance and Khan's explosive batting were instrumental in UAE's memorable win in this World Cup clash.