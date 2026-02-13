Abhishek Sharma: India's T20 Powerplay Phenom

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Chamara Kapugedera has expressed admiration for India's dynamic opener Abhishek Sharma, drawing comparisons to the legendary Chris Gayle. Kapugedera highlighted Sharma's pivotal role in India's T20 achievements over the last year, noting his impressive strike rate and ability to put pressure on opponents early.

Kapugedera further delved into the significance of Sharma's contributions, emphasizing how his form allows India's middle order the freedom to expand and strategize their innings. He also expressed confidence in India's prospects against Pakistan, despite the opposition's home-ground advantage, emphasizing the need for patience on tricky surfaces like Premadasa Stadium.

The former Sri Lankan player also identified Varun Chakravarthy as a key figure in the anticipated spin-off against Pakistan, highlighting his precise bowling. Kapugedera underlined the importance of control and discipline for spinners, suggesting that these factors will play decisive roles in the upcoming clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)