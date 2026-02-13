Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma: India's T20 Powerplay Phenom

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Chamara Kapugedera praises Indian opener Abhishek Sharma for his aggressive style, comparing him to Chris Gayle. Sharma's performances in T20s over the past year have been pivotal for India. The article explores his impact, upcoming challenges against Pakistan, and insights on key bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:25 IST
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Chamara Kapugedera has expressed admiration for India's dynamic opener Abhishek Sharma, drawing comparisons to the legendary Chris Gayle. Kapugedera highlighted Sharma's pivotal role in India's T20 achievements over the last year, noting his impressive strike rate and ability to put pressure on opponents early.

Kapugedera further delved into the significance of Sharma's contributions, emphasizing how his form allows India's middle order the freedom to expand and strategize their innings. He also expressed confidence in India's prospects against Pakistan, despite the opposition's home-ground advantage, emphasizing the need for patience on tricky surfaces like Premadasa Stadium.

The former Sri Lankan player also identified Varun Chakravarthy as a key figure in the anticipated spin-off against Pakistan, highlighting his precise bowling. Kapugedera underlined the importance of control and discipline for spinners, suggesting that these factors will play decisive roles in the upcoming clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

