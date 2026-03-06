Silent Defiance: Iranian Women's Soccer Team Sparks Controversy

Amid escalating military conflict at home, the Iranian women's national soccer team has ignited controversy by refusing to sing their national anthem before an Asian Cup match against South Korea in Australia. The decision, perceived by some as a profound statement, has sparked significant backlash from Iranian state media.

During their match at the Gold Coast, where Iran lost 3-0 to South Korea, the team's silence during the anthem drew criticism from Iranian state television. Prominent presenter Mohammad Reza Shahbazi branded the players as "wartime traitors," accusing them of showing a lack of patriotism and branding their actions as the "pinnacle of dishonor."

As the social media debate intensifies, Reuters has reached out to relevant authorities for comments on the situation. Despite the controversy, the Iranian delegation remains focused on their tournament journey, with players like forward Sara Didar expressing emotional strain due to the conflict back home, prior to their upcoming match against the Philippines.

