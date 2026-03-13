Gaelic Warrior Shines Bright at Cheltenham: A Record-Breaking Triumph

Gaelic Warrior delivered a stunning performance, winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup under the guidance of record-breaking jockey Paul Townend and acclaimed trainer Willie Mullins.

Townend, maintaining composure throughout, took control with two fences remaining and powered Gaelic Warrior to an undisputed triumph. The victory secured Townend's place as the most successful jockey in Gold Cup history, while Mullins matched the record for the most wins by a trainer.

This year's festival proved extraordinary for owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, as they celebrated victories in both the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup, a feat not achieved since 1940. The success, however, was overshadowed by the tragic passing of Envoi Allen after the race.