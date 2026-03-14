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Russell's Triumph at Chinese Grand Prix Sprint

George Russell secured victory in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race, enhancing his Formula One championship lead. The Mercedes driver maintained his pole position advantage at the Shanghai International Circuit, overcoming challenges from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and teammate Lewis Hamilton during a gripping 19-lap race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 14-03-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 09:11 IST
Russell's Triumph at Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
George Russell
  • Country:
  • China

George Russell claimed victory at the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race for Mercedes, thereby extending his lead in the Formula One championship standings.

Starting from pole position at the Shanghai International Circuit, Russell fended off fierce competition from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and his own teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

The race witnessed an exciting finish following a late safety car period, ultimately solidifying Russell's top position in the 19-lap competition.

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