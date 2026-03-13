George Russell showcased his driving prowess as he secured pole position for the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver described his car as a 'joy to drive,' reflecting the team's continued dominance in the new era of Formula 1. His teammate, Kimi Antonelli, backed up the team's impressive form by qualifying second.

The duo's performance set the stage for a likely 1-2 finish in the upcoming race. Russell's nearest rivals, including Lando Norris of McLaren and Lewis Hamilton for Ferrari, struggled to close the gap, illustrating Mercedes' advantage. Special attention was on Ferrari's new 'flip-flop' rear wing, an innovation intended to boost speed but not yet utilized in qualifying.

Meanwhile, discussions around regulatory adjustments are underway as F1's governing body, the FIA, considers modifications to improve racing dynamics. Issues with the control and deployment of electrical power, voiced notably by driver Max Verstappen, highlight a need for change. Amidst this competitive backdrop, former driver Zhou Guanyu's association with Cadillac remains an intriguing development in the Chinese market.

(With inputs from agencies.)