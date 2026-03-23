Tamil Nadu Set for Political Shift: Goyal's Predictions

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has expressed confidence that Tamil Nadu voters will dismiss the DMK-Congress combine in the forthcoming Assembly elections, mirroring the electorate's decisions in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, and Delhi against the INDIA collective.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Goyal emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), spearheaded by AIADMK, will secure a dominant victory in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. He criticized the current administration for economic mismanagement and actions detrimental to Tamil culture.

Goyal highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in fostering good governance and development politics. He underscored the NDA's commitment to advancing opportunities for youth and women in Tamil Nadu, promising a prosperous future for the state under AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)