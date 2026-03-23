Revitalizing New Zealand Cricket with NZ20 League
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is considering replacing its 21-year-old Super Smash competition with a new franchise-based league, NZ20, by 2027. While NZC supports the proposal, it emphasizes the importance of incorporating a women's competition and ensuring regional representation. Critical commercial and governance aspects remain under discussion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-03-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 07:49 IST
- Country:
- Australia
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced its preference for launching a new franchise-based league, named NZ20, to replace the existing Super Smash competition.
The cricket board's in-principle approval focuses on integrating a women's competition into NZ20 while ironing out essential commercial and governance details.
Nzc aims for regional representation and equitable ownership, choosing NZ20 over joining Australia's Big Bash League T20 competitions.