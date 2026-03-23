Revitalizing New Zealand Cricket with NZ20 League

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced its preference for launching a new franchise-based league, named NZ20, to replace the existing Super Smash competition.

The cricket board's in-principle approval focuses on integrating a women's competition into NZ20 while ironing out essential commercial and governance details.

Nzc aims for regional representation and equitable ownership, choosing NZ20 over joining Australia's Big Bash League T20 competitions.