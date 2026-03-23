Left Menu

Revitalizing New Zealand Cricket with NZ20 League

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is considering replacing its 21-year-old Super Smash competition with a new franchise-based league, NZ20, by 2027. While NZC supports the proposal, it emphasizes the importance of incorporating a women's competition and ensuring regional representation. Critical commercial and governance aspects remain under discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 23-03-2026 07:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 07:49 IST
Revitalizing New Zealand Cricket with NZ20 League
  • Country:
  • Australia

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced its preference for launching a new franchise-based league, named NZ20, to replace the existing Super Smash competition.

The cricket board's in-principle approval focuses on integrating a women's competition into NZ20 while ironing out essential commercial and governance details.

Nzc aims for regional representation and equitable ownership, choosing NZ20 over joining Australia's Big Bash League T20 competitions.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026