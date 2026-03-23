Man City Foils Arsenal's Quadruple Dream with Carabao Cup Victory

In a high-stakes clash at Wembley Stadium, Manchester City extinguished Arsenal's aspirations of achieving a historic quadruple by capturing the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 triumph. The victory, spearheaded by Nico O'Reilly's decisive brace, marks City's ninth Carabao Cup title under the leadership of manager Pep Guardiola.

Nico O'Reilly, the full-back who rose to the occasion, scored two quick headers in the 60th and 64th minutes. Arsenal's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, unexpectedly chosen over David Raya, was at fault for the first goal after failing to block a cross from Rayan Cherki, allowing Nico to capitalize and score.

Although Arsenal, led by manager Mikel Arteta, tried to mount a comeback with attempts from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Jesus, their efforts were thwarted. Arteta expressed his disappointment post-match, lamenting the missed opportunity. Meanwhile, Guardiola praised City's resilience and acknowledged Arsenal's formidable challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)