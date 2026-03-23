Thrilling Clashes Define Week in Asian Football Leagues
A dramatic week in Asian football saw Newcastle Jets pulling ahead in the A-League following a late win, Chengdu Rongcheng maintaining their lead in China, FC Seoul continuing their perfect season in South Korea, and Kashima Antlers extending their lead in Japan. Al-Hilal advanced to the King's Cup final after winning a penalty shootout.
The latest week in Asian football was nothing short of thrilling, with Newcastle Jets taking a significant step towards the A-League championship thanks to Ben Gibson's last-minute goal. Their 2-1 victory over Sydney FC places them firmly at the top.
Chengdu Rongcheng managed to maintain their lead in the Chinese Super League, courtesy of a late equalizer by Behram Abduweli in a 3-3 draw with Chongqing Tonglianglong. Meanwhile, in South Korea, FC Seoul's strong performance continues with a 5-0 win over Gwangju FC, marking their fourth consecutive victory.
Kashima Antlers strengthened their grip on the J.League's 100 Year Vision tournament's eastern conference, opening up a six-point lead over FC Tokyo. Finally, Al-Hilal triumphed over Al-Ahli via penalty shootout, paving their way to the King's Cup final.
(With inputs from agencies.)