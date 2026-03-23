Sports Triumphs and Upsets: From Hyo Joo Kim's Victory to Alcaraz's Shocking Defeat

In a gripping sports weekend, South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim claimed victory at the Fortinet Founders Cup, narrowly holding off Nelly Korda in Menlo Park. Kim's 1-over-par 73 earned her an eight-time win on the LPGA Tour, adding to her previous 2015 triumph in Phoenix.

Shockwaves were sent through the Miami Open as the world's top tennis star Carlos Alcaraz was toppled by Sebastian Korda in a thrilling three-set match. After a seesaw battle, Korda prevailed, marking a career highlight with his victory over the Spaniard.

In NBA action, the Minnesota Timberwolves ended a 17-year drought by defeating the Boston Celtics on their home turf. Meanwhile, in the NHL, superstar Alex Ovechkin joined Wayne Gretzky as the second-ever player to reach 1,000 career goals during an electrifying Sunday match.