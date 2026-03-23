Sevilla's Strategic Shift: Coach Almeyda Relieved of Duties

Sevilla has terminated the contract of Argentine coach Matías Almeyda following a 2-0 home defeat to Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday. The club announced the departure on Monday, expressing gratitude for Almeyda's efforts and professionalism.

Sevilla currently sits in 15th place in the league standings, precariously close to the relegation zone, with only three points separating them from danger after 29 matches. The team has managed just one victory in their last eight games.

Almeyda took charge last June, overseeing a total of 32 matches across all competitions. Sevilla's record under him includes 10 victories, seven draws, and 15 losses. His tenure was further marred by a suspension resulting from a dispute with match officials in a game against Alaves in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)