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Tushar Deshpande: Learning from the Legend

Mumbai speedster Tushar Deshpande reflects on sharing a dressing room with Rohit Sharma, learning from his calmness and approach. Now playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Deshpande highlights his improved form post-surgery, consistency, and discipline, along with aspirations following a successful domestic season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:34 IST
Tushar Deshpande: Learning from the Legend
Rohit Sharma. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tushar Deshpande, the pace sensation from Mumbai, cherishes the invaluable lessons learned from sharing a dressing room with Indian cricket icon Rohit Sharma. Their experience together came during the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2025, where Sharma's influence left a lasting impression on Deshpande.

Set to play for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, Deshpande reflects on his evolution as a cricketer. Despite the challenge of recovering from surgery, his consistent form in the domestic season has been commendable, clinching 25 wickets in the Ranji Trophy at an average of 25.76.

Having donned jerseys for multiple IPL franchises, Deshpande's career highlight was with Chennai Super Kings in 2023. As their pace spearhead, he bagged 21 wickets and emerged as the team's leading wicket-taker during their triumphant campaign. His story is one of resilience, growth, and adaptation in the competitive world of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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