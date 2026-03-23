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Fierce Battle for Puducherry Assembly: 445 Candidates in the Fray

In Puducherry, 445 candidates are contesting for 30 assembly seats, with nominations concluding recently. As the AINRC leads the NDA coalition, intricate seat-sharing agreements between Congress, DMK, and other parties highlight a highly competitive political landscape. The elections, featuring multi-cornered contests, are set for April 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:44 IST
Fierce Battle for Puducherry Assembly: 445 Candidates in the Fray
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Puducherry is witnessing a significant political event as 445 candidates have filed nominations for the upcoming assembly elections across 30 constituencies. With the deadline for nominations now closed, the stage is set for what promises to be an intensely competitive electoral battle.

The All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), spearheading the NDA coalition, has put forward 16 candidates, while its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is contesting in 10 seats. Other coalition partners, the AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), each have two candidates in the fray. In key contests, incumbent Chief Minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy is battling in two segments, with other notable leaders like A Anbalagan of AIADMK and Puducherry State BJP president V P Ramalingam taking center stage.

Meanwhile, the Congress, aligned with DMK, has 16 seats to contest, while DMK occupies 14. Complex seat-sharing dynamics continue as DMK accommodates the VCK and CPI. These alliances, combined with the independent entry of actor Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, signal an intriguing multi-cornered contest on April 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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