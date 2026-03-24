RCB Honors Fallen Fans with No.11 Tribute

In a solemn tribute, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players will wear jersey No.11 during practice sessions on match days in the upcoming IPL season. This gesture honors the 11 fans who tragically died in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year.

The tragedy occurred on June 4, during chaotic celebrations following RCB's maiden IPL trophy win. Massive crowds, poor security oversight, and insufficient clearances were blamed for the unfortunate incident, which drew significant criticism towards the franchise.

RCB CEO Rajesh Menon announced that, in addition to the jersey tribute, 11 permanent seats will be marked in Chinnaswamy Stadium in honor of the fallen fans. RCB will hold its season-opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 at the venue, before staging two matches at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)