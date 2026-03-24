Asian Football League Shift Amidst Middle East Turmoil

In a strategic response to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, the Asian Football Confederation has moved key Champions League matches to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Originally slated for March in several nations, these championships will now occur on April 13 and 14.

Set to be played as single-leg matches, the revised line-up will see defending champions Al-Ahli face off against Al-Duhail, while Al-Hilal goes up against Al-Sadd. Other matchups include Shabab Al-Ahli versus Iran's Tractor FC, and Al-Wahda facing Saudi Pro League's Al-Ittihad.

Additionally, Jeddah will host the later tournament stages, with matches planned from April 16-25. While Eastern draw matches have occurred, quarterfinal draws are imminent, and the AFC Challenge League has been rescheduled to centralized venues yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)