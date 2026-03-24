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Asian Football League Shift Amidst Middle East Turmoil

The Asian Football Confederation announced that the postponed Asian Champions League matches, originally scheduled in early March in the Middle East, will now take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on April 13 and 14 due to regional conflicts. These matches involve various top clubs and will be on a single-leg basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:57 IST
Asian Football League Shift Amidst Middle East Turmoil
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In a strategic response to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts, the Asian Football Confederation has moved key Champions League matches to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Originally slated for March in several nations, these championships will now occur on April 13 and 14.

Set to be played as single-leg matches, the revised line-up will see defending champions Al-Ahli face off against Al-Duhail, while Al-Hilal goes up against Al-Sadd. Other matchups include Shabab Al-Ahli versus Iran's Tractor FC, and Al-Wahda facing Saudi Pro League's Al-Ittihad.

Additionally, Jeddah will host the later tournament stages, with matches planned from April 16-25. While Eastern draw matches have occurred, quarterfinal draws are imminent, and the AFC Challenge League has been rescheduled to centralized venues yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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